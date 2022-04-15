Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2022: DM, MP Quota Put On Hold Till Further Notice, Know Why

KV Quota admission: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced that all the discretionary quotas for admission, including the MP’s have been put on hold. To be noted that till now, these quotas were applicable for admissions to various central schools across the country. The information about putting hold to the quota has been told to all Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) through a letter. As of now, the admissions for the 2022-23 academic session is underway till June 2022.

The letter reads, "As per the directions of KVS headquarters, New Delhi, you are hereby informed that no admissions should be done under special provisions till further order."

Kendriya Vidyalaya DM MP quota: Overview

Members of Parliament (MPs) enjoy special provision and have discretionary power to recommend the admission of 10 children to a KV. Apart from MPs, even district magistrate has powers to recommend 17 students under sponsoring authority quota in KVs.

KVS Admissions: BJP MP Sushil Modi's reaction on this move

The BJP MP Sushil Modi praised and welcomed the decision to put the quota admissions on hold. He tweeted that it ios expected to open up around 30,000 seats across KVs in India. KVS quota has again come to the limelight. Last year the Central government scrapped the Union education minister's discretionary quota for admissions from 2021-22 academic session. However, it was decided that the MPs of both houses will continue to recommend admissions into KVs in each academic session.

KV class 1 admissions: Delhi HC dismisses pleas against 6 Yrs+ age requirement

The Delhi High Court has this week dismissed a plea which was challenging the minimum age criteria of six years for admission to class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalaya for the upcoming academic session. "I am dismissing the petitions," said Justice Rekha Palli who was dealing with a batch of petitions which argued that the sudden change in the minimum age requirement from five years to six years by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) was unreasonable and arbitrary. Earlier, the senior advocate had argued that the decision was not sudden as it is in terms of the National Education Policy (NEP) which came in 2020 and the policy is not under challenge. He had urged the court to not “interdict” as its order would have a pan-India impact and create “heterogeneity” amongst the students who would be aged five to seven years.