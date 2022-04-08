Kendriya Vidyalaya Admissions For Classes 2 And Onwards Begin, Check Key Dates Here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started the offline registration process for Classes 2 and onwards (except class 11) today. As per the KVS admissions 2022-23 schedule, the registration for classes 2 and onwards will begin on April 8. The last date to register for KVS admissions is April 16, 2022. It must be noted that admission to the classes is subject to the availability of vacant seats.

KVS Admissions 2022 for classes 2 and onwards begin

The KVS admission process will be offline so candidates or parents have to visit the desired school under KVS and ask for admission forms for the desired class. The forms will have to be filled out carefully and submitted along with the required documents. The first list will be released on April 21, 2022. The candidates whose names flash in the first list will have to apply for admissions and complete the process between April 22 and 28, 2022. The last date of admission for all classes except class 11 is June 30.

KVS Class 1 Admissions Deadline extended

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has extended the deadline to register online for class 1 admissions in Kendriya Vidyalaya up to April 11 till 7 pm. Those who wish to apply for KVS Class 1 admissions can apply online at https://kvsangathan.nic.in/. "The last date for Online Registration for Admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Year 2022-23 has been extended upto 11.04.2022 (Monday) 07:00 pm. Accordingly, the Online Registration, which has commenced on 28.02.2022, will now close at 07:00 pm on 11.04.2022. The other contents of the said admission notice 2022-23 will remain unchanged," the official notice reads.