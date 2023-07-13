Last Updated:

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023: Register Till July 18, Check Eligibility, Fee, Link Here

The office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala has announced an extension of the deadline for NEET PG counselling registration. Link here.

Nandini Verma
Kerala NEET PG 2023: The office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala has announced an extension of the deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 counselling registration. The last date to register for Kerala NEET PG counselling is July 18.  Candidates can register online at cee.kerala.gov.in. 

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should have an MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate recognized by NMC (MCI) with MBBS qualification registered permanently or provisionally with NMC (MCI) or State Medical Council and who have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete it on or before August 11, 2023.  Admission to such candidates will be given only after they have obtained registration of T.C. Medical Council.

  1. Indian Citizens of Kerala Origin OR
  2. Persons of Indian Origin (PIO)/ Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) will be considered only for the NRI seats as per Gazette of India dated 4/3/2021. They will not be eligible for the general merit seats or any type of reservation other than NRI quota.

Qualifying Cut-off marks

  • General/EWS-  50th percentile in NEET PG 
  • SC/ST/SEBC/SC-PD/ST- 40th percentile 
  • General(UR)-PD / EWS(EW)-PD 45th percentile

How to register for Kerala NEET PG 2023 Counselling

  • Step 1: Visit the official website— cee.kerala.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on PG Medical 2023 - Online Application link
  • Step 3: Click on the Candidate Registration link 
  • Step 4: Register yourself by providing the required details 
  • Step 5: Log in using your application number and password
  • Step 6: Fill out the registration form and upload the required documents
  • Step 7: Pay the fees and submit. 

Direct link to register for Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023

The application fee for open category candidates and service quota candidates is Rs 1000 and for SC, ST category candidates it is Rs 500. “Service quota candidates will have to pay an additional amount of Rs 1000 if they apply for general cateogry seat also,” read the official notification. 

The distribution of seats for Medical P.G Degree Courses in various Medical Colleges for the academic year 2023-24 will be notified later. In the previous academic year, a total of 862 seats in P.G. Degree courses are available in the Government Medical Colleges and 16 seats in P.G. Degree courses at RCC, Trivandrum of the State.

