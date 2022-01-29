KIITEE 2022 Slot Booking Process Starts Today; Here's How To Book Slot

KIITEE 2022 Slot Booking: The slot booking procedure for Phase 1 at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) started today, January 29, 2022. Eligible candidates can book their slots and test dates by visiting the official KIIT portal at kiitee.kiit.ac.in. Applicants who have already registered themselves can choose from the available options and choose a slot for the entrance test by January 31, 2022, for the online proctored examination.

Once the registration process is over, candidates are required to log in using the same credentials they received during the application process. After booking the slot, candidates will be issued an admit card by the system. It is highly recommended that candidates book their slots for the available test dates on a priority basis.

KIITEE 2022 Slot booking dates

It must be noted that the KIIT institution follows a first-come-first-served basis policy to schedule the examination of the registered candidates. Candidates can make a selection of the examination date based on the options displayed on the official portal. After the slot booking process is over, candidates will be able to appear for KIITEE 2022 mock tests available on the official portal. The mock tests will be conducted from February 02–03, 2022. KIITEE 2022 will be conducted on February 4, 5, and 6, 2022, and the examination will be held through an online website.

KIITEE 2022 Slot booking: here's how to book slots

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of KIITEE — kiitee.kiit.ac.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the slot booking link.

Step 3: The login page will be displayed.

Step 4: Candidates must correctly enter their application number and DOB before clicking ‘proceed."

Step 4: After logging in, students can choose their preferred exam date and time slot (based on availability) for the KIITEE 2022.

Step 5: Once chosen, candidates must confirm their selection in order to reserve their preferred position.

Image: PTI/ Representative