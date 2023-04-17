KVS Admission 2023: Class 1 Registration Window Closing Today, Here's How To Apply

KVS Class 1 admission 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will close the class 1 admission registration for the session 2023-24 today April 17. The online registration process for KVS class 1 admission began at 10 am on March 27. The KV class 1 admission window will close today at 7 pm. The KVS admission link is available at kvsangathan.nic.in.
How to register online for KV Class-1 Admissions 2023
- Visit the official website- kvsangathan.nic.in or download the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Admissions 2023-2024 app on Google Play.
- Click on the 'Student Enrollment' link available at the top of the homepage
- Read the instruction properly and proceed
- You will see the application form
- Fill in the required details
- Upload the documents required
- Choose your state and school preferences
- One applicant can choose 3 schools as their preference.
Eligibility Conditions for Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 Admission
A child aged 6 years or more and less than 8 years of age as of March 31 in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class-1 can apply for KV class 1 admission. For class 2 admissions, a child must be aged between 7 and 9 years. Click here to read the KVS Admission notice.
Things to keep in mind while choosing KV school preferences:
- Since Kendriya Vidyalayas are located in places with varied densities of populations, they have been categorised as follows for determining the limits of the neighbourhood, for purposes of determining eligibility for admission in the RTE category:
- Major cities and urban areas (all-district Headquarters & metros): 5 km radius from Vidyalaya
- Places and areas other than those included above an 8 km radius of the school
- For a Vidyalaya in an urban region, their options are less than or equal to 5 km or more than 5 km
- For Vidyalaya in a rural region, the options are less than or equal to 8 km or more than 8 km