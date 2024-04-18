Advertisement

New Delhi: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the provisional admission list for Class 2 and above for the academic year 2024-25. The KV admission list is now available on the official websites of respective schools. To determine their qualifying status, students or parents who have applied for KVS admission must check the list using their name and roll number.

The admission process for KVS Class 2 will remain open until April 29. However, for all other classes except Class 9, the last date for admission is June 29.

"It is important to note that this admission list is provisional. Inclusion of a name in this list does not guarantee admission and is contingent upon verification of all original certificates and compliance with eligibility criteria as outlined in KVS admission guidelines," stated the official notification.

KV Sangathan emphasized that if any documents are found to be fabricated or falsified, the admission offer will be revoked, and the student will face debarment.

For Classes 2 to 8, admission will be granted based on available vacancies within the class strength, without the need for an admission test. However, for admission to Class 9, an admission test will be conducted, and a separate merit list will be prepared based on priority categories.

The KVS Class 9 admission test will cover subjects such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science, and Science. This three-hour test will carry a total of 100 marks, with each section comprising questions worth 20 marks.

Students scoring a minimum of 33% will be considered qualified. However, candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC and ST must achieve a minimum of 25% to be eligible for admission.

In accordance with the reservation policy, 25% of seats will be reserved for Right to Education, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, and 27% for OBC-Non Creamy Layer (OBC NCL). Students and parents are encouraged to visit the official website of their respective KV schools to check the status of their applications.