KVS Admissions 2022-23: Class 1 Admission Revised Schedule Out, Here's Direct Link

KVS Admission 2022 23: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has revised the schedule for class 1 admission in KV. The revised class 1 admission schedule has been uploaded on the official website of KVS on kvsangathan.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The highlights of schedule can be checked here.

The KVS Class 1 admission revised schedule highlights that the first provisional selection list and waitlist of registered candidates is scheduled to be released on April 29, 2022. Post admission under first list, the Sangathan will release the second list on May 6, 2022. The third list is scheduled to be released on May 10, 2022. The declaration of provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any is from May 6 to May 17, 2022.

The KVS admissions official notice reads, “List of children registered, list of eligible children, category-wise list of provisionally selected children, waiting list and subsequent lists to be compulsorily displayed on the website of the Kendriya Vidyalayas concerned, in addition to display on School’s Notice Board.”

KVS Class 1 admission: Here is how to check official notification

Step 1: Go to the official website kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the announcement section

Step 3: Then they should click on link which reads, “Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Revised Admission Schedule 2022-2023.”

Step 4: In the next step, PDF will all the details will be opened up on screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Here is the direct link to check schedule

KVS Admissions 2022: Check revised guidelines here

The revised guidelines highlights that in order to take admission in class 1, a child must be 6 years old as on March 31 in the academic year. It also mentions that child born on April 1 will also be considered by the school. KVS has eliminated the age restriction for admission to Class 11 provided the student is seeking admission in the year of passing Class 10 examination. The same applies for class 12 as there is not upper and lower age limit for admission provided there has been no break in the continuous study of the student after passing Class 11. A total of 15 percent seats are reserved for SC, 7.5 percent for ST and 27 percent for OBC-NCL. For more details, click on this link.