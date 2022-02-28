KVS Admissions 2022: Class 1 Registration Begins Today,, Here's How To Apply

KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya will be activating the registration link for class 1 admission on Monday, February 28, 2022. All the parents who want to get their child admitted to class 1 will have to submit registration forms on behalf of their children on kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The online registration process for KV Class 1 admission is scheduled to begin at 10 and will continue till 7 pm on March 21, 202.

“A Child must be 6 years old as on 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class 1. Child born on 1st April should also be considered,” the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.

Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 registration: Check important dates here

Kvs class 1 admission form will be released on February 28, 2022

The first admission list will be published on March 25, 2022

If seats remain vacant, the second list will be announced on April 1, 2022

If required, the third list will be out on April 8, 2022

KVS Admissions 2022: Check application steps here

For Kvs class 1 registration, go to the official website –kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

On the homepage, candidates will have to register themselves on the website and generate the login code

Using this login code, fill in the application form for KVS Admissions 2022

Post submitting the application form, a unique Application Submission Code will be sent along with a list of documents needed.

Print out the application form and keep the required documents together to submit at the time of admissions

KVS Admission 2022: List of required documents

Birth certificate for age proof

Proof of relationship for grandchildren of Members of Parliament and PSU employees, KVS employees

Category certificate (SC, ST, etc), if applicable

PwD certificate, if applicable

A certificate of retirement for uniformed Defence employees

Residence/address proof

Check official notification highlights here

“Incomplete application forms shall normally be rejected. In case vacancies remain, Principal may allow completion of the form later at his/her discretion. Admission secured on the basis of any wrong certificate shall be cancelled by the Principal forthwith and no appeal against such action of the Principal shall be entertained,” KVS said