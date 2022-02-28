KVS Admissions 2022: Class 1 Registration Begins Today,, Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
KVS Website
KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya will be activating the registration link for class 1 admission on Monday, February 28, 2022. All the parents who want to get their child admitted to class 1 will have to submit registration forms on behalf of their children on kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The online registration process for KV Class 1 admission is scheduled to begin at 10 and will continue till 7 pm on March 21, 202.
“A Child must be 6 years old as on 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class 1. Child born on 1st April should also be considered,” the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.
“Incomplete application forms shall normally be rejected. In case vacancies remain, Principal may allow completion of the form later at his/her discretion. Admission secured on the basis of any wrong certificate shall be cancelled by the Principal forthwith and no appeal against such action of the Principal shall be entertained,” KVS said
In case of double shift Kendriya Vidyalayas, each shift will be treated as a separate school for admission. “No change of shift will be permitted. If multiple registration forms are submitted for the same child in the same Kendriya Vidyalaya, only the last application will be considered,” an official statement said.