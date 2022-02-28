Last Updated:

KVS Admissions 2022: Class 1 Registration Begins Today,, Here's How To Apply

KVS Admissions 2022: KVS class 1 registration is scheduled to begin on Monday, February 28, 2022. The registration steps & important dates can be checked here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
KVS Admissions 2022

Image: KVS Website


KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya will be activating the registration link for class 1 admission on Monday, February 28, 2022. All the parents who want to get their child admitted to class 1 will have to submit registration forms on behalf of their children on kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The online registration process for KV Class 1 admission is scheduled to begin at 10 and will continue till 7 pm on March 21, 202.

“A Child must be 6 years old as on 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class 1. Child born on 1st April should also be considered,” the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.

Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 registration: Check important dates here

  • Kvs class 1 admission form will be released on February 28, 2022
  • The first admission list will be published on March 25, 2022
  • If seats remain vacant, the second list will be announced on April 1, 2022
  • If required, the third list will be out on April 8, 2022

KVS Admissions 2022: Check application steps here 

  • For Kvs class 1 registration, go to the official website –kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
  • On the homepage, candidates will have to register themselves on the website and generate the login code
  • Using this login code, fill in the application form for KVS Admissions 2022
  • Post submitting the application form, a unique Application Submission Code will be sent along with a list of documents needed.
  • Print out the application form and keep the required documents together to submit at the time of admissions

KVS Admission 2022: List of required documents 

  • Birth certificate for age proof
  • Proof of relationship for grandchildren of Members of Parliament and PSU employees, KVS employees
  • Category certificate (SC, ST, etc), if applicable
  • PwD certificate, if applicable
  • A certificate of retirement for uniformed Defence employees
  • Residence/address proof 

Check official notification highlights here

“Incomplete application forms shall normally be rejected. In case vacancies remain, Principal may allow completion of the form later at his/her discretion. Admission secured on the basis of any wrong certificate shall be cancelled by the Principal forthwith and no appeal against such action of the Principal shall be entertained,” KVS said

In case of double shift Kendriya Vidyalayas, each shift will be treated as a separate school for admission. “No change of shift will be permitted. If multiple registration forms are submitted for the same child in the same Kendriya Vidyalaya, only the last application will be considered,” an official statement said.

READ | IGNOU extends admission deadline for ODL courses and re-registration
READ | IMPACT: Karnataka govt calls CFI's admission of leading Hijab protest a 'warning to India'
READ | BCECEB AYUSH- UG counselling schedule revised, check admission and result dates here
READ | Delhi schools admissions 2022: Nursery admission second list out, here's how to check
READ | Kerala University Announcements 2022: Results, admission dates & exam schedule revealed
Tags: KVS Admissions 2022, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kendriya vidyalaya class 1 registration
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND