KVS Admissions 2022 For Class 1 To Begin From Feb 28, For Class 2 And Above From April

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admissions 2022: Online registration for admission to Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalaya for the Academic Year 2022-23 will start on February 28 at 10:00 am and end on March 21, 2022. As of NEP 2020, the minimum age for admission to class 1 is six years. All the details related to admission are available on the official website: kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and the Android Mobile App.

According to the official notice, registration for classes 2 and above will be held from April 8, 2022, to April 16, 2022, up to 4:00 pm. A registration form for Class 11 will be available on the Vidyalaya website for admission. All classes' ages will be calculated as of March 31, 2022.

KVS Admission 2022 | Official Notice

"Under the present situation of COVID-19, the directions issued by the Competent Authority (Central, State, and Local) are to be followed. Accordingly, parents are asked to visit Kendriya Vidyalayas physically and avoid gatherings. All information regarding Admission: The registration form will be available on the Vidyalaya/KVS (HQ) website under common document for download. For classes II and above, kindly fill out the registration form, scan it, and send it to the concerned KV only through email. Contact Principal/Admission In-charge only when called in the given time slot," read the official notification.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admissions 2022; here's how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Step 2: Then click on the appropriate admission link

Step 3: Fill in the required details

Step 4: Upload required documents

Step 5: Then, click on the submit button to proceed

Step 6: Once done, take a printout of the admission form

Image: PTI/ Representative