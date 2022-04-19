KVS Admissions 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Defers Lottery For Class 1 Admissions

KVS Admissions 2022: The online lottery for Class 1 Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions has been postponed till further orders. The lottery for online admission of Class 1 for sessions 2022–23 was scheduled to be held on April 18, but now it will be held on some other date. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has also released an official notice informing about the postponement of the KVS Class 1 lottery.

"The lottery for online admission of Class 1 for session 2022–23, scheduled to be held on April 18, 2022, has been put on hold till further orders," stated KVS in an official statement.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan puts on hold admissions under special provisions. This includes admission through MP quota.



As per the directions of @KVS_HQ, the decision to admit students through special provisions has been put under hold until further order. pic.twitter.com/DR4D1yboNt — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 15, 2022

KVS Admission 2022: Revised schedule for KVS Class 1 lottery & admission rounds soon

KVS has not yet released the revised date for the lottery, but it will soon be communicated to the students. The application process for Class 1 admission was scheduled to close on April 11, but KVS postponed the date, and it closed on April 13, 2022. This came after the Delhi High Court ordered to extend the last date to apply for fresh admissions in Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the academic session 2022–2023.

KVS Class 1 Admissions

It is to mention here that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has also stopped taking admissions under special provisions in Kendriya Vidyalayas under the District Magistrate/Member of Parliament (MP) quota. As per the directions of KVS headquarters, New Delhi, you are informed that no admissions should be made under special provisions till further orders, "read the KVS letter sent to schools." According to the special provision, MPs can recommend at least 10 children for admission between 1 and 9, and under the MP/SM quota, there are 15–16 other special provisions through which admission can be made. It is recommended that all stakeholders regularly visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

