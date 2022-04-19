Last Updated:

KVS Admissions 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Defers Lottery For Class 1 Admissions

KVS Admissions 2022: The online lottery admission for Class 1 Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has been postponed till further orders. Check details

Written By
Amrit Burman
KVS Admissions

Image: PTI


KVS Admissions 2022: The online lottery for Class 1 Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions has been postponed till further orders. The lottery for online admission of Class 1 for sessions 2022–23 was scheduled to be held on April 18, but now it will be held on some other date.  Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has also released an official notice informing about the postponement of the KVS Class 1 lottery.

"The lottery for online admission of Class 1 for session 2022–23, scheduled to be held on April 18, 2022, has been put on hold till further orders," stated KVS in an official statement. 

KVS Admission 2022: Revised schedule for KVS Class 1 lottery & admission rounds soon

KVS has not yet released the revised date for the lottery, but it will soon be communicated to the students. The application process for Class 1 admission was scheduled to close on April 11, but KVS postponed the date, and it closed on April 13, 2022. This came after the Delhi High Court ordered to extend the last date to apply for fresh admissions in Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the academic session 2022–2023.

READ | GUJCET 2022 to be conducted on April 18: Check pattern and exam day guidelines here

 

KVS Class 1 Admissions

It is to mention here that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has also stopped taking admissions under special provisions in Kendriya Vidyalayas under the District Magistrate/Member of Parliament (MP) quota. As per the directions of KVS headquarters, New Delhi, you are informed that no admissions should be made under special provisions till further orders, "read the KVS letter sent to schools." According to the special provision, MPs can recommend at least 10 children for admission between 1 and 9, and under the MP/SM quota, there are 15–16 other special provisions through which admission can be made. It is recommended that all stakeholders regularly visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

READ | BSEB IT higher secondary language exam 2022; Check how to fill application form & more

Image: PTI/ Representative

READ | KEAM 2022: Kerala Engineering, Architecture, & Medical entrance exam deferred; see details
READ | GUJCET 2022 to be conducted today, check exam day guidelines here
READ | RSMSSB APRO 2022: Admit card for April 24 exam to be out today, here's how to check
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND