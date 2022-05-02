Last Updated:

KVS Admissions 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Releases First List For Class 1 Admissions

KVS Admissions 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya has released the class 1 admissions first list on the official website. It can be checked by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Kvs Admissions

Image: KVS website


Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released Lottery Result for Class I admission. KVS first list has been uploaded on the KVS official website and can be checked by parents of registered candidates. The KVS Lottery Result 2022 for admissions to KVS Class 1 can be checked on the official website education.gov.in.

After KVS admissions under first list is completed, Kendriya Vidyalayas will be releasing the second and third admission lists. The second list will be out on May 6 and the second list will be released on May 10, 2022. Also the provisional list of selected candidates will be released between May 6 and May 17, 2022.

Kendriya Vidyalaya lottery result: Here is how to check

  • Step 1: Go to the official site of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, education.gov.in/kvs/
  • Step 2: On the homepage, select the state and select the Kendriya Vidyalaya you applied for 
  • Step 3: Post choosing the same, click on search option
  • Step 4: The Lottery Result will be displayed on the screen 
  • Step 5: Download the same and go through the list. Take its printout for future reference

KVS Admissions 2022: Check guidelines here

The revised guidelines highlights that in order to take admission in class 1, a child must be 6 years old as on March 31 in the academic year. It also mentions that child born on April 1 will also be considered by the school. KVS has eliminated the age restriction for admission to Class 11 provided the student is seeking admission in the year of passing Class 10 examination. The same applies for class 12 as there is not upper and lower age limit for admission provided there has been no break in the continuous study of the student after passing Class 11.  A total of 15 percent seats are reserved for SC, 7.5 percent for ST and 27 percent for OBC-NCL. For more details, click on this link.

READ | KVS class 1 admissions 2022: Registration window to close today, here's how to apply
READ | KVS Admissions 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya defers lottery for Class 1 Admissions
READ | KVS Admissions 2022: First list for class 2 admissions releasing today
READ | KVS Admissions 2022: Revised guidelines out, COVID orphans to get free admission
READ | KVS Admissions 2022-23: Class 1 admission revised schedule out, here's direct link
Tags: Kvs Admissions, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Kvs first list
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND