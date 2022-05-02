KVS Admissions 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Releases First List For Class 1 Admissions

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released Lottery Result for Class I admission. KVS first list has been uploaded on the KVS official website and can be checked by parents of registered candidates. The KVS Lottery Result 2022 for admissions to KVS Class 1 can be checked on the official website education.gov.in.

After KVS admissions under first list is completed, Kendriya Vidyalayas will be releasing the second and third admission lists. The second list will be out on May 6 and the second list will be released on May 10, 2022. Also the provisional list of selected candidates will be released between May 6 and May 17, 2022.

Kendriya Vidyalaya lottery result: Here is how to check

Step 1: Go to the official site of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, education.gov.in/kvs/

Step 2: On the homepage, select the state and select the Kendriya Vidyalaya you applied for

Step 3: Post choosing the same, click on search option

Step 4: The Lottery Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and go through the list. Take its printout for future reference

KVS Admissions 2022: Check guidelines here

The revised guidelines highlights that in order to take admission in class 1, a child must be 6 years old as on March 31 in the academic year. It also mentions that child born on April 1 will also be considered by the school. KVS has eliminated the age restriction for admission to Class 11 provided the student is seeking admission in the year of passing Class 10 examination. The same applies for class 12 as there is not upper and lower age limit for admission provided there has been no break in the continuous study of the student after passing Class 11. A total of 15 percent seats are reserved for SC, 7.5 percent for ST and 27 percent for OBC-NCL. For more details, click on this link.