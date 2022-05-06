KVS Admissions 2022: KVS To Release 2nd List Of Class 1 Admission On May 6, Check Details

KVS Admission 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is scheduled to release the second merit list for admission to KV Class 1 today, May 6, 2022. Once released, parents and guardians will be able to check KVS class 1 admission list on the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya kvsangathan.nic.in. The Sangathan released KVS Class 1 admission first merit list on May 3 and the third merit list will be out on May 10, 2022.

The provisional selection list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats, if any, will be done between May 6 and May 17, 2022. The last date for KVS admissions 2022 to all classes, except Class 11 is June 30, 2022. KVS Class 1 admission list can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: How to check the KVS merit list

Step 1: Go to the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads "KVS Admissions 2022 Second Merit list" link (To be noted that the link will be activated only after the release of results)

Step 3: In the next step, parents or guardians will have to select the state and Kendriya Vidyalaya branch they applied for

Step 4: Post clicking on it, the KVS Class 1 admission merit list will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: It should be checked and downloaded

Step 6: Parents are advised to take its printout for future reference

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: List of required documents for admission

Certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate Proof of Residence A certificate of retirement for uniformed Defence employees For grandchildren of members of Parliament and PSU employees, proof of the relationship of either of the child’s parents with them For grandchildren of KVS employees, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parents with the KVS employee Caste Certificate, if applicable PwD Certificates, if applicable

KVS Admissions 2022: Check guidelines here

The revised guidelines highlight that in order to take admission in class 1, a child must be 6 years old as of March 31 in the academic year. It also mentions that child born on April 1 will also be considered by the school. KVS has eliminated the age restriction for admission to Class 11 provided the student is seeking admission in the year of passing the Class 10 examination. The same applies to class 12 as there is no upper and lower age limit for admission provided there has been no break in the continuous study of the student after passing Class 11. A total of 15 per cent of seats are reserved for SC, 7.5 per cent for ST, and 27 per cent for OBC-NCL.