KVS Admissions 2022: Revised Guidelines Out, COVID Orphans To Get Free Admission

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has recently released the revised admission guidelines for KVS Admissions 2022 for Classes 1 to 12. The revised guidelines have been uploaded on the official website of KVS on kvsangathan.nic.in and can be checked by parents, students, and others. Here is the direct link to check revised guidelines.

Official notification reads, “In supersession of all the guidelines governing admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas that have been issued in the past, the following guidelines are issued to regulate admissions in the Kendriya Vidyalayas with effect from the academic session 2022-23 & onwards. These guidelines are not applicable to Kendriya Vidyalayas located abroad and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President Estate, New Delhi-110004”

KVS Admissions 2022: Check revised admission guidelines here

The revised guidelines highlights that in order to take admission in class 1, a child must be 6 years old as on March 31 in the academic year. It also mentions that child born on April 1 will also be considered by the school. KVS has eliminated the age restriction for admission to Class 11 provided the student is seeking admission in the year of passing Class 10 examination. The same applies for class 12 as there is not upper and lower age limit for admission provided there has been no break in the continuous study of the student after passing Class 11. A total of 15 percent seats are reserved for SC, 7.5 percent for ST and 27 percent for OBC-NCL.

KV to offer free admission for children who lost both parents in COVID pandemic

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan (KVS) has come up with an initiative to provide free admission to children who have lost both their parents in the last 2 years from the COVID pandemic. The development comes after the Centre gave directives to KVS to give admission to orphanage children across the country under the PM CARES for Children Scheme. Under the government's directions, all those kids who have lost both their parents would be admitted to different classes as per their age, and their admission would be more than the strength of the respective class.