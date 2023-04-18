Last Updated:

KVS Admissions 2023 For Class 2 And Onwards Begin Today, See KV Admission Process Here

KVS class 2 admissions 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya has released the selection list for class 2 and onwards. Admission process begins today. See full details here.

Nandini Verma
KVS Class 2 admissions 2023

KVS Class 2 Admissions 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan released the selection list of candidates for KV Class 2 and onwards Admissions 2023-24 on April 17. The list of selected candidates was published by the concerned KVs and also uploaded on their respective websites. 

KV Class 2 onwards admission process 2023

Candidates whose names appear in the KVS class 2 onwards selection list will have to proceed with the admission process from April 18. The Kendriya Vidyalaya class 2 admissions will be done between April 18 and 29. The last date of admission for all classes except class 11 is June 30.  The admission process for class 2 onwards will be offline. 

Click here to read KV Admission Guidelines

Admission test shall not be conducted for admission to Class II to VIII and the admission may be granted based on the Priority Category system (1 to 5 or 6 as the case may be). If applications are more than the number of seats, a lottery system will be followed in each category including single girl child quota (Class VI Onwards).KVS Admissions 2023 Schedule

"List of children registered, list of eligible children, category-wise list of provisionally selected children, waiting list and subsequent lists to be compulsorily displayed on the website of the Kendriya Vidyalayas concerned, in addition, to display on School’s Notice Board," the official notice reads.

 

