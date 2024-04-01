Advertisement

KVS Admission 2024: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is all set to commence the online registration process for Class 1 admissions starting from April 1. Prospective students aspiring to secure admission to Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the academic year 2024-25 can mark their calendars for the much-awaited registration kickoff. The application form for Class 1 admission 2024 will be available on the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria for Kendriya Vidyalaya Admissions 2024

To be eligible for admission to Class 1 at KVS, candidates must be a minimum of six years old as of March 31, 2024. Parents and guardians are reminded to adhere to this age criterion while registering their children for admission.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply for KVS Admission 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website – kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Step 2: Navigate to the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Complete the registration process using the required credentials

Step 4: Fill out the KVS admission application form with accurate details

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents as per the specified guidelines

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Download and save the KVS admission form for future reference

Direct link to apply for KVS Class 1 admissions 2024.

Parents and guardians are urged not to submit multiple applications for the same child at the same Kendriya Vidyalaya. In case of multiple registrations, only the last application submitted will be considered for the admission process. Additionally, for Kendriya Vidyalayas operating in double shifts, each shift will be treated as a separate entity for admission purposes.

As the countdown begins for KVS Admissions 2024 for Class 1, parents and guardians are encouraged to stay updated with the latest announcements and guidelines provided by KVS to ensure a smooth and hassle-free admission process for their children.

