KVS Class 1 Admission 1st List Today; See How To Check KV Class 1 Lottery Result Online

KV Class 1 Admission Result 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release the class 1 admission lottery results today, April 20. See how to check it online.

Admissions
 
KV Class 1 Admission Result 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release the class 1 admission lottery results today, April 20. Those who have applied for KV Class 1 admissions 2023 will be able to check the first provisional selection list of candidates online after 7 pm. The results will be published at kvsangathan.nic.in. 

KV Class 1 Admissions 2023

The online registration process for Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 admission 2023 began on March 27. The registration window closed on April 17. After the provisionally selected candidates list is out, the admission process will begin on April 21 onwards. The second list will be out on April 28 if seats remain vacant. The third list will be out on May 8. 

"Admission will not be granted if wrong and misleading information in the application form is found at the time of scrutiny by the KV," an official notice reads.

How to check KV Class 1 admission lottery result 2023

  • Visit the official website -kvsangathan.nic.in
  • Under the announcement section, click on the link that reads, "19 Apr Click here after 7 PM on 20.04.2023 for lottery result of Class – I Admission of KVS."
  • A new page will open
  • Choose your state and region and submit
  • The lottery result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it for future reference.
  • Direct link to check KVS Class 1 admission lottery result 2023.
