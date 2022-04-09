KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Registration Date Extended Till April 13; Here's How To Apply

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: In a recent development, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has extended the registration date for KVS Class 1 Admission 2022. Earlier the last date to apply was April 11 which has been extended to April 13, 2022. Official notice informing the same has been uploaded on the official website of KVS on kvsangathan.nic.in.

The last date has been extended post Delhi High Court ordered to extend the last date to register for the academic session 2022-2023. The registration link was activated on February 28. Parents and guardians who want to get their child admitted in Kendriya Vidyalayas can follow the steps mentioned below.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Step 3: First time user will have to get their child registered and generate log in credentials.

Step 4: They will then have to log in to the admission application portal.

Step 5: Fill in the admission application form and upload required documents.

Step 6: Cross-check the details mentioned on the form and submit it.

Step 7: Candidates should keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The central government opposed the grant of any interim relief to the petitions which have challenged the change in minimum age criteria of six years from five years for class, saying that the decision is not sudden as it is in terms of the National Education Policy which came in 2020 and the policy is not being challenged. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, urged the court to not interdict at this age as its order would have a pan-India impact and create heterogeneity amongst the students who would be aged five to seven years.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: Overview

Last year, the application process for class 1 admissions began on 1st April 2021. The last date to fill the form was 19th April 2021. The application was accepted online. The third list was released on 30 June 2021. Candidates who were selected in the KVS admission second list had to submit their documents to lock the seat.

KVS lists for class 1 admission