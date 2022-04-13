KVS Class 1 Admissions 2022: Registration Window To Close Today, Here's How To Apply

KVS Class 1 Admissions: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will close the registration window for class 1 admissions 2022 today, April 13. Those who have not yet applied for the class 1 admissions should do it today before the deadline ends. The KVS Class 1 application form can be downloaded from the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

Earlier the deadline was April 11 which was then pushed to April 13. This happened after the Delhi High Court ordered to extend the deadline. A case was heard to increase the age limit under eligibility criteria for class 1 admissions. However, the plea was dismissed.

Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1: Here's how to apply for KVS class 1 admissions 2022

Visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

On the homepage click on class 1 registration link

Register your child and obtain the registration ID.

Login using the registration ID.

Fill in the KVS Class 1 application form

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit your form.

KVS lists for class 1 admission: Key Dates

1st list was released on June 23

2nd list was released on June 30

3rd list released on July 5

KVS Class 1 age limit criteria case

The central government opposed the grant of any interim relief to the petitions which have challenged the change in minimum age criteria of six years from five years for class, saying that the decision is not sudden as it is in terms of the National Education Policy which came in 2020 and the policy is not being challenged. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, urged the court to not interdict at this age as its order would have a pan-India impact and create heterogeneity amongst the students who would be aged five to seven years.

Image: PTI/ Reperesentative