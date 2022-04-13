KVS Class 1 Admissions 2022: Registration Window To Close Today, Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: PTI
KVS Class 1 Admissions: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will close the registration window for class 1 admissions 2022 today, April 13. Those who have not yet applied for the class 1 admissions should do it today before the deadline ends. The KVS Class 1 application form can be downloaded from the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.
Earlier the deadline was April 11 which was then pushed to April 13. This happened after the Delhi High Court ordered to extend the deadline. A case was heard to increase the age limit under eligibility criteria for class 1 admissions. However, the plea was dismissed.
The central government opposed the grant of any interim relief to the petitions which have challenged the change in minimum age criteria of six years from five years for class, saying that the decision is not sudden as it is in terms of the National Education Policy which came in 2020 and the policy is not being challenged. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, urged the court to not interdict at this age as its order would have a pan-India impact and create heterogeneity amongst the students who would be aged five to seven years.