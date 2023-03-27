KVS Class 1 Admissions 2023 Begin, Here's Link To Kendriya Vidyalaya Admissions Form

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the class 1 admission forms for the session 2023-24 today, March 27. The online registration process for KVS class 1 admission will begin at 10 am on March 27. The KVS admission link will be activated today at kvsangathan.nic.in. The deadline to apply for admission is April 17 till 7 pm.

Click here for full details on KVS admissions 2023 schedule, guidelines, eligibility

How to register online for KVS Class-1 admissions 2023

Visit the official website- kvsangathan.nic.in or download the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Admissions 2023-2024 app on Google Play.

Click on the 'Student Enrollment' link available on the top of the homepage

Read the instruction properly and proceed

You will see the application form

Fill in the required details

Upload the documents required

Choose your state and school preferences

One applicant can choose 3 schools as their preference.

Eligibility Conditions

A Child must not be less than 6 years old and not more than 8 years of age as of March 31 in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class-1. For class 2 admissions, a child must be aged between 7 and 9 years. Click here to read the KVS Admission notice.

Read KVS Admissions 2023 guidelines here

Things to keep in mind while choosing school preferences: