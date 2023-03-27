Last Updated:

KVS Class 1 Admissions 2023 Begin, Here's Link To Kendriya Vidyalaya Admissions Form

KVS Class 1 admissions 2023 have been started at kvsangathan.nic.in. Kendriya Vidyalaya admission form and online registration link can be accessed here.

Nandini Verma
KVS Class 1 admissions 2023

Image: KVS website


Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the class 1 admission forms for the session 2023-24 today, March 27. The online registration process for KVS class 1 admission will begin at 10 am on March 27. The KVS admission link will be activated today at kvsangathan.nic.in. The deadline to apply for admission is April 17 till 7 pm. 

Click here for full details on KVS admissions 2023 schedule, guidelines, eligibility

How to register online for KVS Class-1 admissions 2023

  • Visit the official website- kvsangathan.nic.in or download the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Admissions 2023-2024 app on Google Play.  
  • Click on the 'Student Enrollment' link available on the top of the homepage
  • Read the instruction properly and proceed
  • You will see the application form
  • Fill in the required details
  • Upload the documents required
  • Choose your state and school preferences
  • One applicant can choose 3 schools as their preference.

Here's direct link for KVS Class 1 registration form 2023

Eligibility Conditions

A Child must not be less than 6 years old and not more than 8 years of age as of March 31 in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class-1. For class 2 admissions, a child must be aged between 7 and 9 years. Click here to read the KVS Admission notice.

Read KVS Admissions 2023 guidelines here

Things to keep in mind while choosing school preferences:

  • Since Kendriya Vidyalayas are located in places with varied densities of populations, they have been categorised as follows for determining the limits of the neighbourhood, for purposes of determining eligibility for admission in the RTE category:
  • Major cities and urban areas (all-district Headquarters & metros): 5 km radius from Vidyalaya
  • Places and areas other than those included above 8 km radius from Vidyalaya
  • For a Vidyalaya in an urban region, their options are less than or equal to 5 km or more than 5 km
  • For Vidyalaya in a rural region, the options are less than or equal to 8 km or more than 8 km
