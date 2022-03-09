Lucknow University: Admission Likely To Begin From April; Check Entrance Exam Details Here

Lucknow University Admission 2022: Last year the registrations for UG admission started on March 9, but as of now for admission 2022, there are no updates. It is being said that there is bound to be a delay in the admission process of the new session in affiliated colleges of Lucknow University. As per reports, the first meeting on the admission process for this year was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. It is being said that admission will begin after the UP assembly election results and Holi. The application process will take place till May and the Lucknow university entrance exam may be conducted in June 2022. The University panel will be considering dates of JEE and NEET while deciding the dates of entrance exams. Every year, over 40 thousand admissions take place in Lucknow University.

A meeting was to be conducted on Tuesday to prepare for the admission process of the National PG College's new session. Principal Devendra Kumar Singh earlier said that the academic calendar would be finalized in the meeting of the committee. When will the admission start and for how long the admission process will go on, it had to be decided. However, no updates are out yet if the meeting was conducted or not and there are no updates on the official website of the University.

Lucknow University Admission: Check pattern here

For undergraduate programmes admission session 2021-22, the application fee for general and OBC was Rs. 800 and for SC and ST candidates it was Rs. 400.

For postgraduate programmes admission session 2021-22, the application fee for general and OBC candidates was Rs. 1000 and for SC and ST candidates it was Rs. 500

Lucknow University launches internship scheme for students

With an aim of ensuring an engaging and supportive environment for students, the University of Lucknow has launched a new initiative in line with the New Education Policy 2020. It has been named ‘Karmoday’ and it will provide an opportunity for experiential learning. It is an unpaid scheme that provides a hands-on approach to learning. It also infuses work ethics and respect for work, said Prof Poonam Tandon, dean students’ welfare.

Image: Shutterstock