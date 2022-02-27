Madhya Pradesh TET 2020 Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

MP TET 2020 admit card: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board on February 26 has released the admit cards for primary school teacher eligibility test 2020. Candidates who have got themselves registered to take the exam can download their admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official website peb.mp.gov.in and can be downloaded by following these steps.

In order to download hall tickets, candidates should be ready with their application number and date of birth. The MP TET examination will be conducted on March 5, 2022 in two shifts. The direct link to download call letter has also been mentioned below.

MP TET Admit card 2020: Here is how to download hall tickets

Step 1: In the first step, candidates should go to the official website of MP TET at peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: Candidates should then read the instructions carefully and proceed to download the Test Admit Card

Step 4: They will have to enter the application number and date of birth and click on submit

Step 5: Post submitting the required details, the MP TET Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Candidates should download it and take its print out for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download admit cards

For taking the exam candidates must mandatorily carry the original copy of the identity proof, additional photograph, simple transparent ballpen, simple transparent water bottle, and personal sanitiser. To be noted that E- Aadhar card will be acceptable only if verified by UIDAI. Since the exam will be conducted in offline mode, candidates will have to maintain social distance and wear masks at all times.