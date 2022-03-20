MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2022 Registration Begins; Here's How To Register

MAH-MBA /MMS CET Registration: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has started the registration procedure for the online computer-based test MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022. The registration procedure has started for the admission of candidates to Post Graduate Degree Courses in Management (MBA/MMS) in various institutes in Maharashtra for the Academic Year 2022–23. Candidates must take note that the application procedure is underway and that April 7, 2022, is the last date to apply.

MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2022 Examination dates have not been announced yet. The examination will be held in two different shits - Batch 1 and Batch 2. The admit card has also not been released. As per reports, admit card declaration date along with the exam schedule will be announced after the registration process gets over on April 7, 2022. Check key details below.

MAH CET MBA Registration begins: Application fees | Eligibility criteria

To complete the MAH MBA CET 2022 registration, candidates belonging to the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while Rs 800 is for reserved/PWD category candidates. Payment of the application fees can be made through online mode.

Candidates who have completed a bachelor's degree with a minimum grade of 50% (45% for reserved category) in 3 years of duration are eligible to apply for MAH MBA CET 2022.

Final year graduates are also eligible to fill out the MAH CET form for MBA/MMS admission in 2022–23, as per the official notice.

Detailed notification

MAH MMS CET 2022 Registration: Here's how to register for Maharashtra CET

To apply, candidates must visit the official website - mahacet.org .

. Tap on the link that says, "MCA and MBA/MMS CET" on the homepage.

Complete the registration process.

Fill out the application form by entering the required details.

Then, submit and download the application form.

Take a printout of it for future needs.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative