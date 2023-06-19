Last Updated:

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2023-24: First Merit List Releasing Today, Here's How To Check

Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission 1st merit list 2023 will be released today, June 19. See how to check FYJC first merit list online here.

Nandini Verma
Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission 1st merit list 2023 will be released today, June 19. Candidates who have applied for class 11th admissions can check 1st merit list online. They will have to visit the official website- 11thadmission.org.in and then go to the respective website of their region. 

"The online admission process for class 11, in the defined five online admission areas Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad districts, Pune and Pimpari-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas along with Nagpur, Amravati, and Nashik Municipal Corporations is applicable to all recognized Junior Colleges affiliated to the Maharashtra State Board and it is mandatory for all to participate in the online admission process, as all admissions will be done through online process only," the official notice reads.

FYJC Merit List 2023: Here's a step-by-step guide to check

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website 11thadmission.org.in.
  • Step 2: On the appeared homepage, they should click on the respective city they applied for
  • Step 3: After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to click on the login tab
  • Step 4: A new login page would open, where candidates should key in their login ID and password
  • Step 5: Post submitting the credentials, the FYJC 11th admission 2023 result would appear on the screen
  • Step 6: Now, click Proceed for admission and upload the required documents to complete the Admission formalities with the college
  • Step 7: Candidates should submit the details and take a screenshot of the page
  • Step 8: Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the allotment order

Students will have to confirm their admission to the allotted seats by June 22. The remaining 2 CAP rounds will be done after the completion of the first round. There will be 2 seat allotment lists for admission through quota. The admission process for this will end on June 22.

