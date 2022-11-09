Maharashtra MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result For CAP Round 3 Out; Here's Direct Link

Maharashtra MHT CET Provisional Allotment: The MHT CET provisional allotment result for round 3 of the centralised admission process has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra (CAP) today. In order to check the MHT CET provisional CAP third round, candidates are required to visit cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. To check the scores, candidates are required to use their application ID and date of birth. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result.

Events Dates Display of CAP Round-3 Provisional Allotment 09th November 2022 Acceptance of the offered seat by the candidate via log in as per CAP Round 3 Allotment. 10th – 12th November 2022 After CAP Round 3, reporting to the assigned institute and confirming admission by submitting required documents and paying the fee 10th – 12h November 2022

Maharashtra MHT CET Provisional Allotment: Here's how to check the MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result

Step 1: In order to download the MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website at fe2022.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Then, click on the provisional display of vacant seats (CAP Round 3) download link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Finally, submit and download the available seats.

Step 5: Take a printout of the document for fresh updates and more information.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's the direct link to check the Maharashtra MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative