Maharashtra MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result For CAP Round 3 Out; Here's Direct Link

Maharashtra MHT CET Provisional Allotment: The MHT CET provisional allotment result for round 3 of the centralised admission process has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra (CAP) today. In order to check the MHT CET provisional CAP third round, candidates are required to visit cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. To check the scores, candidates are required to use their application ID and date of birth. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result.
