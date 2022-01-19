Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Provisional List To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

State Common Entrance Test Cell is conducting Maharashtra NEET counselling 2021. As per the NEET UG counselling schedule released, the round 1 provisional merit list will be released on January 19, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check the provisional allotment on the official website cetcell.net. The counselling is being done for admissions to MBBS, BDS, and other courses.

General List of Registered Candidates of Phase-I, Phase-II, and Phase-III will be released by 3 pm

Round 1 provisional merit list will be out on January 19 at 6 pm

After the provisional merit list, candidates will have to proceed with the admissions process. The admission process will be followed by Choice Filling and CAP round 1 as well. The steps to check merit list and provisional allotment can be checked here.

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell for UG courses – cetcell.net.

On the Homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Round 1 Provisional Merit List.'

After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter the required login credentials

Post logging in, the round 1 merit list or provisional allotment will be displayed on screen

Candidates should download the same and take its printout for future references

Online Preference / Choice Filling

Online Preference / Choice Filling will be only ONE TIME, these preferences will be used for CAP 1st round & all subsequent round(s) including MoP UP round(s) and upgradation of college (if any) No request for change of preferences will be entertained once the preference is Locked.

Filling of Status Retention Form Submission