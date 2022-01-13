Maharashtra NEET Counselling Registration Deadline Extended Till Jan 17

The State Common Entrance Test Cell activated the Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 registration window on December 30, 2021. As per a new notice released by State Common Entrance Test Cell, the registration deadline for admissions to MBBS/BDS and other courses has been extended. Now the deadline to apply ends on January 17, 2022. Interested candidates can apply on the official website cetcell.net by following the steps mentioned below.

As per revised schedule, the Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 registration will end on January 17 at 5 pm.Candidates should know that the official notice does not mention any date for the release of provisional merit list. However, it says thet the dates will be released in due course of time. Candidates can check the revised dates here.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Check revised dates

Extended online registration till January 17, 2022 (5:00 pm)

Payment of registration fees should be done between January 13 and January 17, 2022

Provisional merit list release date has not been announced yet

Documents required for the registration process

Hall Tickets of NEET 2021

Copy of NEET online application form

NEET mark sheet

Candidate's Nationality certificate

HSC (Class 12) marks sheet and certificate

SSC (Class 10) certificate for age proof

Aadhar Card or any other proof of the candidate

Domicile certificate and medical fitness certificate

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Check registration steps here

Interested and eligible candidates must first visit the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, they should look for and click on the 'NEET UG 2021' tab.

Click on 'Registration' and make sure to read all the instructions carefully on a redirected page.

Candidates should fill in the required details and upload the required documents.

Candidates should pay the application fee and submit the form.Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the submitted application form for any future reference.

Here is the direct link to get yourself registered