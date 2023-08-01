Maharastra NEET UG 2023 1st Merit List: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is going to release the first provisional merit list of NEET UG counselling for state quota seats today, August 1. Once released, the candidates who have applied for the first round of CAP counselling will be able to check the list by visiting cetcell.mahacet.org. The Maharashtra CET Cell had revised the counselling schedule for the first round.

According to the revised schedule, group A candidates (MBBS/BDS) have to fill out the online preference form by August 3 till 6 pm. The selection list for such candidates will be published on August 4 and they will have to join the college physically at allotted institutions with original documents and fees between August 5 and 9 (up to 5:30 pm). Registration for round 2 (AYUSH and Allied courses only) will begin on August 4.

How to check Maharashtra NEET UG merit list 2023?