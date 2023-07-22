Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Website Launched, Registration Begins From July 24

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State has launched the website for its NEET UG Counselling 2023 for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses under 85% state quota. The registration window will open on Monday, July 24. Aspirants will be able to register online by visiting the official website of the State Common Entrance Cell at cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login.

Students who have cracked NEET UG 2023 and want to take admission to medical or dental colleges in the state will have to register online through this official website. The detailed schedule and information brochure will be uploaded on the official website shortly. CET Cell has also published last year's NEET UG cut-off marks for the students to get an idea of this year's cut-off.

How to register for Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling