Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling: CAP Round 1 Provisional Selection List OUT, Check Here

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: The provisional selection list for Maharashtra Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-1 has been released. All those candidates who want to be admitted to MBBS and BDS seat courses can check the provisional list by visiting the official website at cetcell.net.in. Candidates allotted seats in the CAP round-1 in Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2022 can report to the respective medical colleges by November 4 (5:30 pm). According to the official notice, to proceed with the reporting of Maharashtra NEET UG round-1 CAP, medical aspirants are required to produce various documents at the time of verification. The list of the required documents has been mentioned below.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here' how to check the provisional selection list

Step 1: To check the provisional selection list, candidates need to visit the official site of CETCELL at cetcell.net.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open where candidates will have to click on the CAP Round 1 provisional selection list.

Step 4: Then the PDF files will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Review the options and save the page.

Step 6: Make a hard copy for future reference.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: Document Required

Admit Card for NEET UG 2022

Print the Maharashtra NEET UG application form

Scorecard for NEET UG 2022

Valid photo ID as proof.

Domicile Certificate

HSC (or equivalent) Examination Mark Sheet

SSC (or equivalent) passing certificate (for date of birth).

Aadhar card

A medical fitness certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PWD certificate (if applicable)

Image: Shutterstock/Representative