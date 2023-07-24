Last Updated:

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling LIVE Updates: Registration Link Active, Full Schedule Out

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will on Monday began the registrations for NEET UG Counselling 2023 for candidates seeking admissions to MBBS/BDS courses under 85% state quota. Aspirants will be able to register online by visiting the official website of the Maharashtra CET. Check direct links, steps, key dates and full details here.

Nandini Verma
maharashtra neet ug counselling 2023

12:42 IST, July 24th 2023
Maharashtra NEET Counselling Notice issued

Maharashtra CET Cell has released an important notice for NEET UG Counselling 2023. The notice contains a counselling schedule and important instructions for applicants. 

Click here to read the notice. 

12:39 IST, July 24th 2023
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling registration begins

Maharashtra CET Cell has now started the online registrations for NEET UG Counselling under 85% state quota. The link has been activated. Here's a direct link to register. 

12:39 IST, July 24th 2023
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling schedule released

Online Registration and Session Apply (Common for All Courses) MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) 23/07/2023 to 29/07/2023 upto 11.59 pm

Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) (A candidate will be treated as registered for the process only after successful Payment of the fees.) 23/07/2023 to 30/07/2023 upto 05.00 pm

Uploading of colored scanned copy of Original Requisite Documents on portal as per the list. 23/07/2023 to 30/07/2023 upto 11.59 pm

Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) 31/07/2023 After 05.30. pm

Publication of Seat Matrix for Group A - MBBS/BDS Only 31/07/2023

Online Filling of Preference Form Group A - MBBS/BDS Only 01/08/2023 to 03/08/2023 upto 05.30 pm

Declaration of CAP Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Only 04/08/2023

Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque 05/08/2023 to 09/08/2023 upto 05.30 pm

11:50 IST, July 24th 2023
Maharashtra NEET Counselling: All about NRI quota seat preference

Candidates who are Not NRI or ward of NRI can give preferences for NRI quota seats in preference form with suffix `N`. They will be allotted NRI quota seats as per merit. If seats remain vacant after allotting to NRI candidate then it will be allotted to any eligible candidate who have given preference for NRI seats with suffix N. However, he/she have to pay fees fixed for NRI quota. Fee of Institutional (I) and NRI (N) quota is not fixed by Fee Regulating Authority (FRA).
 

11:50 IST, July 24th 2023
Points to note while uploading documents

While uploading the required documents while registering, candidates must note that they will have to upload a scanned copy of the documents after the payment status is successful. Size of the document must be less than 300 kb. The document must be in .pdf Format.

11:46 IST, July 24th 2023
No provision to make changes in application form after confirmation: CET Cell

"Candidate should Login with Application No. (User Name) and his/her Unique Password and verify the correctness of entries made in application form. There is provision to make changes in the Application Form before confirmation. There is no provision to make changes in the application form after confirmation. Candidate can pay registration fee online via Credit card / Debit Card or Internet banking. Online payment should be done till last date stated in the Notice," the official website reads.
 

11:46 IST, July 24th 2023
Direct link for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling

Candidates who wish to take admissions to MBBS/BDS course in state medical colleges can click on the direct link to register for the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling. 

Direct link for Maharashtra NEET Counselling registration. 

11:43 IST, July 24th 2023
How to register for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023?
  1. Visit the official website of DGME at cetcell.net.in
  2. Click on the NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.
  3. Register yourself by providing the required details and click on submit.
  4. Log in using the registration ID and password
  5. Fill out the application form
  6. Make the payment of application fees.
  7. Click on submit and download the page.
11:43 IST, July 24th 2023
Where to register for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023

To register for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023, candidates must visit the official website- http://cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login. 

11:43 IST, July 24th 2023
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling registration begins today

Maharashtra CET Cell will begin the NEET UG Counselling registrations for 85% state quota for MBBS/ BDS admissions today, July 24. 

