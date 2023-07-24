Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling LIVE Updates: Registration Link Active, Full Schedule Out

Online Registration and Session Apply (Common for All Courses) MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) 23/07/2023 to 29/07/2023 upto 11.59 pm

Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) (A candidate will be treated as registered for the process only after successful Payment of the fees.) 23/07/2023 to 30/07/2023 upto 05.00 pm

Uploading of colored scanned copy of Original Requisite Documents on portal as per the list. 23/07/2023 to 30/07/2023 upto 11.59 pm

Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) 31/07/2023 After 05.30. pm

Publication of Seat Matrix for Group A - MBBS/BDS Only 31/07/2023

Online Filling of Preference Form Group A - MBBS/BDS Only 01/08/2023 to 03/08/2023 upto 05.30 pm

Declaration of CAP Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Only 04/08/2023

Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque 05/08/2023 to 09/08/2023 upto 05.30 pm