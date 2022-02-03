Maharashtra RTE Admission 2022: Forms To Be Out On Feb 16, Check Details Here

School Education and Sports Department of Government of Maharashtra has released dates for Right to Education or Maharashtra RTE Admission 2022. As per the RTE 25% admissions schedule, the application form will be released on February 16, 2022. Therefore parents will be able to fill the online application form from February 16, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website student.maharashtra.gov.in.

To be noted that State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the Maharashtra RTE admission 2022 announcement. She announced about the tentative schedule through a tweet. She tweeted, “Important Note: The probable schedule of RTE 25% admission process for the academic year 2022-23 has been published. Accordingly, from Wednesday 16th February 2022, parents will be able to fill online application."

महत्वाची सूचना: शैक्षणिक वर्ष २०२२-२३ साठी आरटीई २५% प्रवेश प्रक्रियेचे संभाव्य वेळापत्रक प्रसिद्ध करण्यात आले आहे.त्यानुसार बुधवार दि.१६ फेब्रुवारी २०२२ पासून पालकांना ऑनलाइन अर्ज भरता येतील.याबाबत आरटीई पोर्टलवर सविस्तर सूचना यथावकाश देण्यात येतील. — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) February 2, 2022

Maharashtra RTE Admission 2022: Check important dates here

RTE 25% admission schedule has been announced on February 3, 2022

Form filling for RTE 25% admissions will begin on February 16, 2022

Stakeholders are hereby informed that the Minister has announced the revised dates. Earlier, the form filling was supposed to begin from February 1, 2022. However, due to some unavoidable circumstances, it has been delayed to the mentioned date. Maharashtra RTE Admission 2022 is being done like every year. Under the RTE Act of 2009, there is a 25% reservation for the school children for getting admission in reputed schools located in various cities of Maharashtra. However, these seats are only allotted to students belonging to economically backward sections. The idea behind this is to make education affordable for all Maharashtra students.

How to apply for the RTE online admission