Maharashtra RTE Admission 2022: Forms To Be Out On Feb 16, Check Details Here

Maharashtra RTE Admission form is scheduled to be released on February 16, 2022. It can be filled by following the steps mentioned below.

Maharashtra

School Education and Sports Department of Government of Maharashtra has released dates for Right to Education or Maharashtra RTE Admission 2022. As per the RTE 25% admissions schedule, the application form will be released on February 16, 2022. Therefore parents will be able to fill the online application form from February 16, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website student.maharashtra.gov.in.  

To be noted that State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the Maharashtra RTE admission 2022 announcement. She announced about the tentative schedule through a tweet. She tweeted, “Important Note: The probable schedule of RTE 25% admission process for the academic year 2022-23 has been published. Accordingly, from Wednesday 16th February 2022, parents will be able to fill online application."

Maharashtra RTE Admission 2022: Check important dates here

  • RTE 25% admission schedule has been announced on February 3, 2022
  • Form filling for RTE 25% admissions will begin on February 16, 2022

Stakeholders are hereby informed that the Minister has announced the revised dates. Earlier, the form filling was supposed to begin from February 1, 2022. However, due to some unavoidable circumstances, it has been delayed to the mentioned date. Maharashtra RTE Admission 2022 is being done like every year. Under the RTE Act of 2009, there is a 25% reservation for the school children for getting admission in reputed schools located in various cities of Maharashtra. However, these seats are only allotted to students belonging to economically backward sections. The idea behind this is to make education affordable for all Maharashtra students.

How to apply for the RTE online admission

  • Step 1: The students or parents will have to visit the official website of RTE Maharashtra admission
  • Step 2: On the home page, they will have an option of "Online Application"
  • Step 3: After that, a new window will open where the new users will have to register by selecting the link of "New Registration" which will open the registration form of RTE Admission 2022 (Link will be activated on February 16, 2022)
  • Step 4: The candidates will have to fill the RTE admission registration form accurately and click on the register option below to complete the registration process
  • Step 5: After that, applicants can log in for RTE 25 admission using their User ID and Password
  • Step 6: Applicants can fill the details and can submit their application form for 25% reservation for admission in govt or govt aided schools all over Maharashtra
