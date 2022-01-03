Last Updated:

Major Dhyan Chand Sports University: Check Courses Likely To Be Available

PM Modi laid foundation of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut. University will offer 3-year Bachelors in Sports, a diploma, Masters, & Ph.D courses.

The foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. According to official data, the university will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore and will provide a three-year Bachelor in Sports degree course, a diploma, as well as Masters and Ph.D. courses. Spread across 91.38 acres, the university will consist of 1080 seats, including 540 each for men and women.

Courses offered by Major Dhyan Chand Sports University, Meerut

The university would offer a list of various courses to the students that include:

  • Physical education
  • Health and applied sports sciences
  • Sports management and technology
  • Sports Coaching and Sports Journalism
  • Mass media and technology
  • Adventure sports

Major Dhyan Chand Sports University, Meerut: Know campus facilities

The campus will also offer advanced sports infrastructure, including an indoor stadium, synthetic hockey ground, football ground, basketball court, volleyball court, handball, lawn tennis, Kabaddi ground, synthetic running track stadium, swimming pool, multipurpose hall, and a cycling velodrome. The university will also have the capacity to accommodate 1,200 students, including hostels for boys and girls, a shopping complex, a guest house, and a gymnasium, among others. During the ceremony, PM Modi stated that his government has given preference to the Indian players in getting four tools: resources, modern facilities for training, exposure at the global level, and selection transparency. 

 

