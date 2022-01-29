MBBS Will Now Be Taught In Hindi Medium Too In Madhya Pradesh: Minister

Madhya Pradesh government has on Saturday announced that MBBS education in the state will be provided in Hindi medium as well. Earlier, MBBS and other higher technical education were offered only in English medium. The announcement was made by Medical Education Minster of the state Vishvas Sarang.

MBBS education in Hindi

Minister of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh Vishvas Kailash Sarang in a press conference said on Saturday, "Our government has decided to offer MBBS education in Hindi medium as well. Hindi is our national language and it was being demanded from various sections that MBBS education should also be provided in Hindi. Various researches have also shown that learning in mother tongue is beneficial and has better results. It is scientifically proven."

"We have decided that the whole syllabus will be translated without making any changes to it. We have also constituted a high-level committee and held a meeting yesterday regarding the same. We came to conclusion to translate the curriculum and start the MBBS education in Hindi medium as early as possible," the minister added.

Plea to make Hindi a third languge in educational institutions in Tamil Nadu

Earlier this week, Madras High Court wondered as to what is the difficulty in making Hindi the third language in educational institutions. The first bench of Madras High Court said that if one doesn't learn Hindi, it would be very difficult to secure a job in North India. The bench of Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice P D Audikesavalu said this when a PIL petition seeking to implement in toto the New Education Policy 2020 of the central government came up before it today.

The petition from Arjunan Elayaraja, secretary of Aalamaram, an NGO in Cuddalore district, prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to implement the NEP in Tamil Nadu with requisite modifications accommodating the suggestions of the Supreme Court in various cases on the issue.

Citing certain instances where qualified persons from Tamil Nadu had lost the opportunity for being hired in jobs in north India for lack of Hindi knowledge, the Acting Chief Justice said "For taking job in the state of Tamil Nadu, there is no difficulty because the candidates are well conversant with the local language (Tamil), but outside the State, they would face difficulty." The bench admitted the PIL and ordered issuance of notice to the authorities concerned, returnable in eight weeks.