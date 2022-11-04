MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022: Last Date To Register For Mop Up Round Today; Check Steps

MCC NEET PG counselling 2022: Today is the last date for the candidates to register for the mop-up round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counseling. Candidates can finish the choice-filling procedure by November 5, and they can make payment by November 4 at 8 p.m. The verification of internal candidates will begin on Friday and conclude on November 6. The NEET PG seat allotment process will start on November 7 and last until November 8. It is to be noted that the seat allotment result will be announced on November 9. Candidates have between November 10 and November 14, 2022, to report to the allotted institutes.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration Complete Schedule Here

Registration/Payment: October 31, 2022 to November 4, 2022 (12:00 noon as per Server Time)

Choice Filling/ Locking: November 1, 2022, to November 5, 2022 (till 11:55 PM) as per Server Time Choice Locking from 03:00 PM to 11:55 PM on November 5, 2022, as per Server Time

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes: Nov 4 to Nov 6, 2022

Processing of Seat Allotment: November 7, 2022 to November 8, 2022

Result: November 9, 2022

Reporting: November 10, 2022 to November 14, 2022

NEET PG Counseling 2022: Here's how to register

Step 1: To register for NEET PG Counselling 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website of MCC at MCC.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the PG Medical Counseling tab

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their login details

Step 4: Pay the mop-up round registration fee and click on "submit"

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout for future reference

