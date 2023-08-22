MCC NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 Registration Ends Today, Seat Allotment On August 25

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will on Tuesday close the online registration window for the second round of NEET PG counselling 2023. The last date to register for NEET PG round 2 counselling is August 22. Aspirants can register online at mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have passed National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023 and want to take admissions to MD/MS/DNB/MDS courses under All-India quota can register for the NEET PG counselling.

Direct link to register for NEET PG counselling 2023

How to register for NEET PG counselling 2023?

Interested candidates will have to go to the official website mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the PG tab

The NEET PG counselling registration link will be displayed, candidates should click on it

Candidates will have to enter the required information and register

Now log in and fill the application form

Upload the documents, pay the registration fee, and submit

Candidates should take a printout of the application form

NEET PG Round 2 counselling: What's Next?

After the registrations, candidates will have to fill and lock their choices till today. The seat allotment will be processed on August 23 and 24. MCC will release the round 2 seat allotment on August 25. The documents have to be uploaded by the candidates on MCC portal on August 26 and join or report to the alloted college between August 27 and September 4.

NEET PG Counselling Schedule

ROUND 3

Registration/Payment: September 7-12

Choice filling/Locking: September 8-13

Processing of Seat Allotment- September 14- 15

Result- September 16

Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal- September 17

Reporting/ Joining- September 18-25

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: September 26-27

ONLINE STRAY VACANCY ROUND FOR AIQ/ 100% CENTRAL UNIVERSITY/ 100% DEEMED UNIVERSITIES SEATS/AFMS/ PG DNB SEATS

Registration/Payment: September 28-30

Choice filling/Locking: September 29- October 1

Processing of Seat Allotment- October 2, 3

Result- October 4

Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal- October 5

Reporting/ Joining- October 6 to 10