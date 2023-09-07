Last Updated:

MCC Releases NEET UG Round 3 Final Seat Allotment, Here's Direct Link To Check

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has today released the final seat allotment result for round 3 of NEET UG Counselling 2023.

Nandini Verma
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has today released the final seat allotment result for round 3 of NEET UG Counselling 2023. Provisional seat allotment was released on September 6. Candidates can check the same on the official website - mcc.nic.in.  

Direct link to check NEET UG Round 3 final seat allotment

“The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law," the official notice reads.

Candidates after downloading their allotment letter will have to report to their allotted college.

How to check NEET UG 2023 round 3 seat allotment result

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on UG Medical tab

Now, click on the link that reads, "Final Allotment Status for Round 3 of UG Counselling 2023"

A PDF file will open on the screen 

Check your rank and allotted seat and download the same

