MCC Releases NEET UG Round 3 Final Seat Allotment, Here's Direct Link To Check

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has today released the final seat allotment result for round 3 of NEET UG Counselling 2023. Provisional seat allotment was released on September 6. Candidates can check the same on the official website - mcc.nic.in.
“The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law," the official notice reads.
Candidates after downloading their allotment letter will have to report to their allotted college.
Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
Click on UG Medical tab
Now, click on the link that reads, "Final Allotment Status for Round 3 of UG Counselling 2023"
A PDF file will open on the screen
Check your rank and allotted seat and download the same
