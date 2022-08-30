MHT CET 2022 provisional answer key: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State has released the MHT CET 2022 schedule. The exam was conducted in the month of August 2022. The state cell schedule mentions release date of answer key, grievances/ objections, and the result. It highlights that the MHT CET Answer Key 2022 will be released on September 1, 2022. Candidates are advised to go through the official notice. For more details, they can go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates must note that after the answer key which will be released will be provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates will be given the facility to raise objections or send across their grievances. The candidates can raise objections or queries regarding the questions if any from September 1, 2022. Deadline to raise objections will end on September 4, 2022. Any objections raised post deadline will not be accepted in any case.

As per the schedule, the MHT CET Result 2022 along with the scorecard will be made available on or before September 15, 2022. The scorecard will be made active once it is released and candidates will be able to check it through the candidate login option. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of MHT CET, cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2022 answer key: Follow these steps to check and download provisional answer key