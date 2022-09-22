MHT CET Counselling 2022 Begins; Check Schedule, Steps To Apply & More

MHT CET counselling 2022: The counselling process for MHT CET has been started by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. All those candidates who want to take admission to BE/BTech (4 years) and Master of Engineering (5 years integrated) courses can apply by submitting their application forms on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org or FE2022.mahacet.org.

According to the MHT CET 2022 counselling schedule, the last date to submit and verify the applications and documents is October 4 till 4 pm. It is to be noted that this process for non-CAP candidates will continue till November 17 (5 pm). Candidates should be aware that the provisional merit list for Maharashtra state/all India candidates will be displayed on the website on October 7 and the final merit list for round 1. The seat matrix will be displayed on October 12, 2022.

The process of submission and confirmation of options for CAP Round 1 will be held between October 13 and 15, 2022. The provisional allotment list for the first round will be released on October 18, 2022. Notably, candidates are required to accept seats between October 19 and 21 (3 pm). They have to report to the allotted institute and confirm admission from October 19 to 21. A total of three rounds of MHT CET CAP counselling will be held.

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates are required to visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link for CAP Portal 2022 to 2023

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open, click on the link provided for BTech, B.E Admissions

Step 4: Then, register yourself using your MHT CET 2022 roll number and other credentials

Step 5: Fill in the form and upload all required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee, if any, and submit the form

Step 7: Download and take a print out for future references.

Image: Unsplash/Representative