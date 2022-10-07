MHT CET Counselling 2022 Provisional Merit List Released, Here's Direct Link

The provisional merit list for the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Counselling 2022, has been released. All those candidates who have registered themselves for the MHT CET CAP Round 1 can visit the website at cetcell.mahacet.org. To check the merit list, candidates will be required to key in their application ID number and date of birth to access the provisional merit list. Also, candidates can raise objections against the merit list between October 8 and 10, 2022. All those candidates who have an issue with the uploaded certificates can personally visit and submit the required documents as asked for the verification at FC.

According to the schedule, the MHT CET counselling dates, the online submission and confirmation of options for MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 will be held between October 13 to October 15 and the provisional allotment list of MHT CET 2022 counselling for the first round will be issued on October 18. Candidates are required to accept seats and report to the allotted colleges and confirm admission between October 19 and 21, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the MHT CET Counselling 2022 Answer key.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Here's how to check the MHT CET 2022 Provisional Merit List

Step 1: In order to download the Provisional Merit List of MHT CET 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org or FE2022.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Then, click on the designated provisional merit list for MHT CET 2022.

Step 3: If necessary, enter credentials.

Step 4: Candidates are required to submit and download the MHT CET 2022 counselling provisional merit list.

Here's direct link to check MHT CET Counselling 2022 Merit List - Click here

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)