MP NEET-PG Mop Up Round Result To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

Image: Unsplash
MP NEET counselling mop up round result is scheduled to be released on Friday, April 15, 2022. Once released by the Department of Medical Education (DME), it can be checked on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. Soon after the release of results, the admission process is scheduled to begin. Candidates who will manage to secure an allotment in the mop-up round, will be able to proceed with the reporting from Saturday, April 16, 2022. The reporting round will end on April 19 in the second half at 5 pm. MP NEET PG counselling 2021 candidates are advised to go through the DME counselling schedule and be ready with their documents for the admission process.
The department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh or DME MP earlier released the round 2 counselling result on March 4, 2022. Candidates were able to check MP NEET PG Counselling 2021 result online on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. MP NEET PG Counselling 2021 round 2 allotment result was followed by the admission process. Students who secured an allotment in that round, were able to proceed with the 'Reporting' between March 5, 2022 and March 9, 2022. Those who were not able to manage to secure a seat in the second round, got themselves registered for the mop-up round.