MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Begins For MBBS, BDS Admissions, Here's Link

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has begun the online registrations for MBBS, BDS, B.Sc nursing courses.

Nandini Verma
MP NEET UG Counselling 2023

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration begins (Image: PTI)


MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has begun the online registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses under 85% state quota. Interested and eligible candidates can register at the official website— dme.mponline.gov.in. The MP NEET counselling registration began on July 26 and will end on July 31.

The number of vacancies and seat matrix will be published on July 26. Objections are invited till 5 pm on July 27. The final vacancies will be out on July 28. The first merit list of the state will be out on August 1. MP domicile-registered candidates can fill in their choices and lock them from August 2 to 4. The first seat allotment result will be declared on August 7. 

Direct link to register for MP NEET Counselling 2023

How to register for MP NEET UG counselling 2023? 

  • Visit the official website- dme.mponline.gov.in
  • Click on 'Under Graduate Counselling (MBBS/BDS Course)' link
  • Click on 'Create Profile' and register yourself 
  • Log in using the registration number and password 
  • Fill out the MP NEET Counselling form 
  • Upload the required documents and pay the fees
  • Submit your MP NEET counselling form 
  • Download the confirmation page.

MP NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2023

  • Online Registration by eligible candidates of NEET UG 2023 on DME portal. July 26 to 31 (up to 12:00 Midnight)
  • Publication of Vacancies and invitation of objection against vacancies. July 26, 27
  • Disposal of objection and publication of final vacancies. July 28
  • Publication of State Merit list of registered candidates- August 1
  • Choice filling and locking by MP Domicile registered candidates- August 2 to 4 (up to 12:00 Midnight)
  • Allotment Result of First Round. 07 /08/2023 7 Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission- August 8 to 14 (06:00 PM)
  • Opt for upgradation through candidate's login after admission by a candidate- August 8 to 14 (12:00 Midnight)
  • Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at the college level (seat leaving bond on resignation- NOT APPLICABLE) - August 8 to 14, till 6 pm.  
