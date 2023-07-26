MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Begins For MBBS, BDS Admissions, Here's Link

Quick links:
MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration begins (Image: PTI)
MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has begun the online registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses under 85% state quota. Interested and eligible candidates can register at the official website— dme.mponline.gov.in. The MP NEET counselling registration began on July 26 and will end on July 31.
The number of vacancies and seat matrix will be published on July 26. Objections are invited till 5 pm on July 27. The final vacancies will be out on July 28. The first merit list of the state will be out on August 1. MP domicile-registered candidates can fill in their choices and lock them from August 2 to 4. The first seat allotment result will be declared on August 7.
