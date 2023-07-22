MP NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2023 Out, Registrations To Begin On July 26

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has announced the tentative schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses under 85% state quota. Interested and eligible candidates can register at the official website— dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per, MP NEET Counselling schedule, the registration will begin on July 26 and end on July 31. The number of vacancies and seat matrix will be published on July 26. Objections are invited till 5 pm on July 27. The final vacancies will be out on July 28. First merit list of state will be out on August 1. MP domicile-registered candidates can fill in their choices and lock them from August 2 to 4. First seat allotment result will be declared on August 7.

MP NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2023

Online Registration by eligible candidates of NEET UG 2023 on DME portal. July 26 to 31 (up to 12:00 Midnight)

Publication of Vacancies and invitation of objection against vacancies. July 26, 27

Disposal of objection and publication of final vacancies. July 28

Publication of State Merit list of registered candidates- August 1

Choice filling and locking by MP Domicile registered candidates- August 2 to 4 (up to 12:00 Midnight)

Allotment Result of First Round. 07 /08/2023 7 Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission- August 8 to 14 (06:00 PM)

Opt for upgradation through candidate's login after admission by a candidate- August 8 to 14 (12:00 Midnight)

Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at the college level (seat leaving bond on resignation- NOT APPLICABLE) - August 8 to 14, till 6 pm.