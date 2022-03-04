MP School Of Excellence Is Inviting Applications For Class 9 Admissions Till March 13

MP school of Excellence class 9 admission: School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh took to twitter to announce the admission date for Excellence and Model Schools for providing admission in class 9. Important dates and the application steps can be checked here. Interested candidates can also check the official notification here for more details.
Official tweet reads, “Admission Alert- Date of application for admission in Excellence and Model Schools released -Interested students will be able to apply till March 13, 2022 -Entrance exam will be held on 27th March 2022 -Admission will be given in class 9th through entrance exam”
MP school class 9 admission: Check important dates here
- MP School of excellence application window has already been activated
- The application window will be closed on March 13, 2022
- For selection, candidates will have to clear the entrance exam which will be conducted on March 27, 2022
MP school of Excellence class 9 admission: Here is how to apply for admissions
- Go to the official website
- On the homepage, click on the admissions tab and then click on the relevant link
- The admission form will be opened up on screen, candidates should fill in the details
- Attach the documents and click on submit
- Post submitting, the confirmation page will appear on screen, candidates should download the same and are advised to take its printout for future reference
Madhya Pradesh TET 2020 tomorrow, here's how to download admit cards
The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released the admit cards for primary school teacher eligibility test 2020. Candidates who will be taking the exam tomorrow and have not downloaded the hall tickets can download it now. It has been uploaded on the official website peb.mp.gov.in and can be downloaded by following these steps.
MP TET Admit card 2020: Steps to download hall tickets
- Step 1: In the first step, candidates should go to the official website of MP TET at peb.mp.gov.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link
- Step 3: Candidates should then read the instructions carefully and proceed to download the Test Admit Card
- Step 4: They will have to enter the application number and date of birth and click on submit
- Step 5: Post submitting the required details, the MP TET Admit Card will appear on the screen
- Step 6: Candidates should download it and take its printout for future reference