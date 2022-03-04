MP School Of Excellence Is Inviting Applications For Class 9 Admissions Till March 13

MP school of Excellence class 9 admission: School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh took to twitter to announce the admission date for Excellence and Model Schools for providing admission in class 9. Important dates and the application steps can be checked here. Interested candidates can also check the official notification here for more details.

Official tweet reads, “Admission Alert- Date of application for admission in Excellence and Model Schools released -Interested students will be able to apply till March 13, 2022 -Entrance exam will be held on 27th March 2022 -Admission will be given in class 9th through entrance exam”

MP school class 9 admission: Check important dates here

MP School of excellence application window has already been activated

The application window will be closed on March 13, 2022

For selection, candidates will have to clear the entrance exam which will be conducted on March 27, 2022

MP school of Excellence class 9 admission: Here is how to apply for admissions

Go to the official website

On the homepage, click on the admissions tab and then click on the relevant link

The admission form will be opened up on screen, candidates should fill in the details

Attach the documents and click on submit

Post submitting, the confirmation page will appear on screen, candidates should download the same and are advised to take its printout for future reference

