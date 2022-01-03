Mumbai Schools Reopening: Few Private Schools Defer Reopening, Know Why

Maharashtra: Mumbai Schools have not been closed yet even after state witnesses spike in COVID-19 cases. Many school are preparing to reopen after Christmas break. However, there are many private Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE and ICSE board schools that have decided to defer reopening by a week. These schools have decided this condierring the safety of children. However, Maharashtra Government representatives have said that they don't plan to close schools yet.

Earlier, Mumbai schools were asking for parents' consent before welcoming back students for offline classes. Even though many schools resumed physical classes from December 15, 2021, there were others that decided to defer it back then as Maharashtra had reported few Omicron cases. Most parents have decided not to send their children as Omicron has slowly started replacing Delta variant and with their wards not vaccinated, they believe that it is not ideal for students to be in exposed environment.

Bengal shuts schools and colleges

Witnessing the rapid increase in daily count of Covid-19 in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government announced a partial lockdown from January 3, 2021. In the partial lockdown schools and colleges will be closed till the next order. As per government statement, "The decision to close schools was taken after reviewing the current Covid situation in the state and amid concerns of the first-spreading Omicron variant."

“All academic activities in schools, colleges and universities shall remain closed. Only administrative activities shall be permitted with 50% of employees at a time,” the government order reads.

Jaipur Schools Closed For Classes 1-8 Till Jan 9

It has been announced that the schools will be closed in Jaipur for classes 1 to 8. Since Jaipur has reported maximum number of cases in state, it has been announced that schools will be closed till January 9, 2022. In a recent move, colleges and universities have also been asked to ensure that everyone is fully vaccinated by January 31, 2022.

To be noted that schools have been closed in Jaipur from January 3, 2022 till January 9, 2022. This break has been given with the expectation that it may help in containing the spread of COVID-19 infections. Vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years has also been started on Monday, January 3, 2022.