Mumbai Schools To Reopen For Classes 1-7 Tomorrow, BMC Issues Reopening Guidelines

Following the orders of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Schools will be reopened on December 15, 2021. As per the reopening announcement, schools will reopen from for classes 1 to 7. However, COVID protocols will have to be followed in school premises all the time. Ahead of reopening, important guidelines have also been issued by BMC. Schools have been told to make sure that no one breaks the rules.

Earlier the Mumbai Schools reopening was supposed to begin from December 1 after getting a nod for schools to reopen in state. However, due to the Omicron threat BMC decided to postpone reopening till December 15, 2021. Students can check the guidelines that they will have to follow.

Mumbai Schools reopening: Check important guidelines here

Students, as well as staff members, must not forget to wear masks and use sanitisers at all times to keep themselves safe.

Schools will have to ensure that their staff, both teaching and non-teaching are vaccinated

In case any staff member or students show any symptoms, they will not be allowed to join schools

It is not compulsory to attend classes in offline mode, if students want to continue till online classes that can do so

Schools must make sure that all surroundings are sanitised at regular intervals and nobody crowds in common areas.

Sharing of food, stationary or any other items is not allowed so as to eliminate the risk of contact or any possible infection.

Even if the Mumbai school reopening date has been announced by BMC, it is being expected that the dates may be extended further. This is being expected since Maharashtra reported a few Omicron cases over the last few days. However, till now the December 15 date is confirmed.

Mumbai Schools reopening was initially allowed for senior classes only. Gradually the schools are being reopened for classes 1 to 7 in urban areas and classes 1 to 4 in rural areas. Students, as well as parents, are advised to be in touch with respective schools so as not to miss any updates.