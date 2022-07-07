Last Updated:

Mumbai University 2nd Merit List To Be Released Today, Here's How To Take Admission

Mumbai University 2nd merit list is scheduled to be released on July 7, 2022. Once released, registered candidates will be able to check it on official website.

Mumbai University

Univesity of Mumbai (MU) will be releasing the second merit list for undergraduate admission on Thursday, July 7, 2022. All those students who got themselves registered and have applied online for admission to Mumbai University BA, BCom and BSc programmes will be able to check the merit list today. It will be available on mu.ac.in and on the college websites.

All those candidates who will be shortlisted in the second merit list of Mumbai University will get their documents verified. They will have to complete the online verification and pay the online fee along with the declaration form or undertaking. It should be done between July 8 and July 13, 2022.

In order to prepare merit list, several factors including the number of applications, number of seats, category of candidates, and the performance of the students in Class 12 are considered. In order to be considered for admission, candidates will have to pay the application fee before the fee submission deadline.

The Mumbai University merit list was released on June 29, 2022. Candidates shortlisted in the first merit list had to complete online verification of documents and pay the online fee along with the declaration form or undertaking between June 30 and July 6, 2022. List of important dates can also be checked here.

Mumbai Unversity merit list: Check important dates here

  • The 1st merit list of Mumbai University has been released on June 29, 2022
  • Mumbai University 2nd merit list will be released on July 7, 2022
  • The third MU merit will be out on July 14, 2022

Mumbai University admissions 2022: Documents required 

  • Address proof
  • Attested photocopy of Class 12th leaving certificate
  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • Conduct certificate
  • Transfer certificate
  • Caste certificate
  • Valid ID proof

Mumbai University admission process: Follow these steps to secure a seat in MU colleges

  • Step 1 - Fill up the Mumbai University application form and pay the required application fee
  • Step 2 - Check the merit lists to determine your qualifying status
  • Step 3 - Complete the document verification process
  • Step 4 - Pay the admission fee in order to claim the seats before the deadline
