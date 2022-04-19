Mumbai University Admissions 2022: FYJC Application Process To Start On May 17

Mumbai FYJC Admissions: The Central Admission Process (CAP) Committee has declared the tentative schedule for admission to the first year of junior college (FYJC) in Mumbai, Nashik, Amravati, Nagpur, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations areas. According to the notice, the online application process will start on May 17, 2022. The process of filling up part 1 of the form will continue till the Class 10 results are declared, after which students will be allowed to fill out part 2 of the online application form.

Mumbai University: FYJC application process to start on May 17, 2022

A mock registration round will also be conducted between May 1 and May 14 so that students can practise filling up the forms and learn all about the required documents, said Assistant Director of Education, Meena Shendkar, Pune division, who is also in charge of the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Committee Pune. Shendkar further stated that within 5 days of the declaration of Class 10 results by the Maharashtra State Board, Part 2 of the form needs to be submitted. After the special round, various first-come-first-serve rounds are held every year. This year, the CAP committee has decided to go ahead with a waiting list round. According to Shendkar, "After the special round, based on the preference filled up by the student in the special round, we will create a merit list for individual colleges and conduct admissions based on that," she said. It is strongly recommended that candidates must visit the official website of Mumbai University for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstcok/ Representative