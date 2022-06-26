Mumbai University Admissions 2022: Registration For Distance Learning Begins; Link Here

MU admissions 2022: The admission process under the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) has started. All the students who are interested in taking admission under distance education can apply now. They will have to get themselves registered at old.mu.ac.in/distance-open-learning. List of important dates and application steps can be checked here.

MU admissions 2022: Check list of important dates here

The admission process started on June 25, 2022

Last date to register for IDOL programmes is July 30, 2022

Applications are being invited for several courses such as BA, BCom, BSc IT, MA Part-I for History, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Marathi, English and Hindi. Additionally, applications for MA Part I and II of Geography and Education, MCom Part I and II (Accounts/Management) are also open. Courses for MSc Part I and II of Mathematics, IT and Computer Science are also there among many other courses.

Mumbai university has also concluded the admission process for various five-year integrated courses and other courses. The university conducted the online and offline admissions and alongside the in-house admissions and minority quota admissions were also completed, informed MU via an official notification. The decision for this admission process was taken while considering the Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) exam results.

Mumbai University Admissions 2022: List of required documents

Applicant’s email ID and Phone number.

Scanned photograph and signature.

Applicant’s scanned signature against white background.

Correct details of Residential address / Address for communication.

Necessary Mark-sheets and Certificates of last qualifying exam.

Caste Certificate (if applicable).

MU admissions 2022: Follow these steps to apply