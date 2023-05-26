Last Updated:

Mumbai University Admissions 2023-24 From May 27; Check Application And Merit List Dates

Mumbai University Admissions 2023 schedule for undergraduate programs is out. Online registration begins tomorrow. See admission process, dates here.

| Written By
Nandini Verma
Mumbai University Admissions 2023

Image: Shutterstock


Mumbai University Admissions 2023: Mumbai University has released the schedule for admissions in the academic year 2023-24 for the undergraduate programs. As per the schedule, the online applications for Mumbai University admissions 2023 will begin on May 27. The last date to apply for MU admissions is June 12, 2023. Candidates will have to apply online at mu.ac.in.

Candidates will have to register for Mumbai University pre-enrollment to generate their registration number. They will then have to choose and apply for their desired colleges. This will be done completely online. As per the schedule, Mumbai University's first merit list will be out on June 19 and the students will have to confirm their admissions before June 27. The MU second merit list will be out on June 28 and the admission confirmation will have to be done by students by July 6. The third and final merit list will be released on July 6. 

Mumbai University Admissions 2023-24: Important Dates

  • Sale of Admission Forms (Online/Offline): May 27 to June 1, 2023, until 1:00 p.m.
  • Pre-Admission Online Enrollment: May 27 to June 1, 2023, until 1:00 p.m.
  • Online Submission of Admission Form (with Pre-Enrollment Forms - Mandatory): May 27 to June 12, 2023
  • Timing: Until 1:00 p.m.Note: In-house admission and minority quota admission are to be completed during this period.
  •  First Merit List Announcement:Date: June 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m
  • .Activities: Online verification of documents and online payment of fees (with Undertaker form)Duration: June 22 to June 27, until 3:00 p.m
  • Second Merit List Announcement: June 28, at 7:00 p.m
  • Activities: Online verification of documents and online payment of fees: June 30 to July 5, 2023, Until 3:00 p.m.
  • Third Merit List Announcement:Date: July 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.
  • Activities: Online verification of documents and online payment of fees: July 7 to July 10, 2023 
