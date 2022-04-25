NBE FNB 2021 Counselling Schedule Out: Round 1 Registration Begins From Tomorrow

NBE FNB 2021 Counselling: The schedule for centralised online merit-based counselling for admission to Fellowship of National Board (FNB) courses for the 2021 admission session has been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). According to the schedule, registration for FNB first-round counselling will start on April 26, 2022. Eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website: counseling.nbe.edu.in. Candidates must take note that the round 1 allotment result will be announced on April 29, following which, round 2 for the FNB 2021 Counselling will commence on May 10, 2022.



According to the official notice released by the NBE, "All candidates will be registered once during the start of the counselling process." No registration is permissible once the window for registration is closed. There is no other methodology for participation in the counselling for the FNB 2021 admission session. "

NBE FNB 2021 Counselling registration | Application fees

Candidates will also have to pay the FNB counselling registration fee of Rs 2500 at the time of online registration.

NBE FNB 2021 Counselling Schedule

FNB Counseling Process Dates Round 1 Registration and filling of options/ choices from available seats. April 26-27 Processing of Allotment April 28 Result of 1st Round Allotment April 29 Payment of 1st Year Course Fee April 29 to May 1 Physical joining at allotted Institute April 30 to May 6 Round 2 - Filling of option/ choices for 2nd Round of counseling. (From available vacant seats) May 10 to 11 Processing of Allotment May 12 Result of 2nd Round Allotment May 13 Payment of 1st Year Course Fee May 13 to 15 Physical joining at allotted Institute May 14 to 20

NBE FNB launches new programmes

Fellowship of National Board has recently announced the introduction of 14 new Diplomate of National Board/ Fellowship of National Board courses. The courses includes Andrology (FNB), Renal Transplant (FNB), Minimal Access Urology (FNB), Musculoskeletal Radiology (MSK Radiology) (FNB), Paediatric Urology (FNB), Fetal Radiology (FNB), Onco-Anaesthesia (FNB), Paediatric Anaesthesia (FNB), Trauma Anaesthesia and Critical Care (FNB), Transplant Anaesthesia (FNB), Head and Neck Oncology (FNB), Cardiac Electrophysiology (FNB), Bariatric Surgery (FNB), and Geriatric Medicine (DNB).

